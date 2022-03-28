According to the hottest musician in the country at the moment, although he and his team are not certain about the plan for the year, he is sure he will continue making exploits.
'This year, the fire can’t cool, can’t quench' – KiDi says after wining 3Music Awards' Artiste of the Year
Reigning 3Musics Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has said that he is not slowing down even after wining the award consecutively.
“I and the team are still debating whether we should drop a project this year or singles. So, whenever we are ready, we will let the public know. But this year, Charley, the fire can’t cool, can’t quench. And that’s exactly our small way to put Ghana out there. More music, more preparations,” KiDi said.
Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Monday, the artiste said he he is going to leverage on his achievement to do greater things.
“When you get recognition, when they appreciate the work you do, you go back into the studio with motivation to do more.”
He made it clear that he is elated about wining the Artiste of the Year award.
“Awards, it’s two ways to look at it. If you don’t win, you look at it like it’s just some award. But if you win, it’s nice. It’s beautiful. When you enter my sitting room, I have an award shelf there… It’s like a CV. You know, when you are doing a job, and you go to a country, and they ask, oh, who are you? In Ghana, he’s the Artiste of the Year there. It’s nice. But if you don’t get it, it won’t change anything.”
The ‘Touch It’ singer reveal that he has more than 20 pieces of tangible artwork to represent his successful music career.
To him, this is just the beginning as he is not going to stop adding to his already great repertoire.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh