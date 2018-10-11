Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Throwback: Shatta Wale trolls M.anifest after Sarkodie diss


Kanta Throwback to when Shatta Wale trolled M.anifest that Sarkodie killed his career with a diss song

Shatta Wale is the king of trolls. And he did not let a chance to troll M.anifest pass by when Sarkodie released the diss song 'Kanta'. This is just a throwback.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarkodie and M.anifest play

Sarkodie and M.anifest

Time heals everything they say. Assuming without admitting that Sarkodie actually did kill M.anifest’s career with his diss song, Kanta, the Ghanaian hip-life musician should be healed by now.

However, there is one whose wounds are fresh. Obviously, this talk is about Shatta Wale.

In an unexpected reply to all the rants on various platforms in Ghana, Ghanaian musician Sarkodie released a song titled ‘My Advice’ in response to his colleague Shatta Wale for calling him poor among others.

Sarkodie’s freestyle was an instant hit going viral in a few hours after its release.

play

 

If you’ve still not heard, here you go:

 

Shatta Wale is the king of trolls. Two years ago when Sarkodie released ‘Kanta’ as a diss track to M.anifest, the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker maker did not pass on the chance to laugh … or say cry.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale play

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

He tweeted:

“@sarkodie why … why you wan end my bro @manifestive ncareer .. i swear ade come cry sef”

 

Talking about ending careers, guess who is set for a comeback to reply Sarkodie. Well, this is just a throwback.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Resurrection: Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's “My advice” Resurrection Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's “My advice”
Reign Clothing Line: Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale from musician to fashion designer? Reign Clothing Line Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale from musician to fashion designer?
Attack: Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie Attack Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie
#MyAdvice: Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie diss #MyAdvice Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie diss
#MyAdvice: Here’s why Sarkodie dissed Shatta Wale #MyAdvice Here’s why Sarkodie dissed Shatta Wale
Diss: Stop the bragging and chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta Diss Stop the bragging and chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song Celebrity News Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song
Pulse Playlist: Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018 Pulse Playlist Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018
Video: Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle) Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)



Top Articles

1 #MyAdvice Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie dissbullet
2 My Advice! Sarkodie’s diss to Shatta Wale: 12 of the best punchlinesbullet
3 My Advice Edem, Bisa Kdei, Yaa Pono, Trigmatic can’t handle the heat...bullet
4 #MyAdvice Here’s why Sarkodie dissed Shatta Walebullet
5 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
6 Sarkodie Rapper shuts down beef with Shatta Walebullet
7 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
8 LISTEN Sarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and...bullet
9 My Advice If being poor is like me, God bless me with...bullet
10 Resurrection Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's “My...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
2 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
4 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
5 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
6 Music Video Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue – Things We Do For Love feat....bullet
7 Audio Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidibullet
8 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
9 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
10 Music Video Trigmatic - Where We Dey Gobullet

Music

Don Cliff
Don Cliff Artiste set to release “Fall In Love” featuring Ahkan
Mark Okraku-Mantey
Grateful Mark Okraku Mantey fires at DJ Switch's parents
DJ Sly - Gyae Dede feat. Zeal (VVIP) &amp; Miyaki
WATCH DJ Sly hooks up with Zeal (VVIP) and Miyaki for "Gyae Dede" video
AJ Nelson Rapper announces debut album “Africa Rise”
X
Advertisement