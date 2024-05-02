TikTok & Universal Music Group reaches an agreement to return their songs to the App

In the news revealed in May 2, 2024 it's reported that the agreement will see TikTok pay more remuneration to UMG's artists and songwriters, provide them with more marketing tools, and also tackle the growing use of AI.

Readers will recall that UMG had earlier pulled down its catalog from TikTok over disputes on low payment of royalties to its artist, non-regulation of the use of artificial intelligence, and safety issues bothering mental health and bullying.

In response to UMG's accusations, TikTok claimed that the record label was putting its interest above that of the artists on its books. The social media platform also insisted that it would not be bullied into paying more than it was willing to.

The agreement between UMG and TikTok will come as a relief for artists serviced by UMG's subsidiaries as they can now resume exploring TikTok's huge promotional benefits. It will also come as good news for fans who can now interact with their favourite artists signed to UMG.