TikTok does not determine how long a song will last – Gyakie

I think the longevity of a song depends on the song. It's not really about TikTok.

Giving an example to buttress her point, she noted that although Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat became a hit through dance routines on social media, however, the song is still being enjoyed by most people.

“People still dance to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat even though it's been a while since it was released. It came with a dance routine on TikTok too. So, like I said, it depends on the song.”

She added that, “TikTok helped my 'Forever' song get to a bigger market.”

The singer’s comments come at a time when there has been complains about the social media site’s killing the longevity of songs.

Ghanaian music producer, Wei Y3 Oteng, lamented on the situation in a post on Facebook.

“Pushing songs to trends by making all these moves {and} dance for it to be a hit is killing our songs faster than allowing it to organically grow to gradually become hit.”

He finds the situation a problematic “because the moment another person’s moves overtake yours, no matter how great your song is, trust me, yours off the table. And it’s really worrying.”

The producer, who is also the manager of rapper Obrafour, wrote that he was “expecting” songs like Down Flat and Kwaku The Traveller to “by now be uncontrollable.” However, he pointed out that the dance moves by Kizz Daniel’s BUGA have pushed those songs away.

Although, he acknowledges the relevance of the platform, Wei Y3 Oteng, said it “can’t beat the organic radio and TV promo with TikTok.”

“It’s a really great technology and it’s here to stay, but trust me we still need to reach the grounds and stop acting all made it when Dancegod and some few others teach some girls move to start trending on our artist behalf.”