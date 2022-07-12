TikTok is killing the music industry - S3fa (VIDEO)

“Now, if you make music and you don’t add a challenge to it, or some sort of dance, or some vibe to it, everybody thinks that that means you are not doing music. This is not right. I think that Tiktok is killing the whole music industry right now,” S3fa said.

Speaking on Ultimate 106.9FM, she continued that "if you look at the music industry now, you don’t really hear the kind of quality music we used to hear before. We’re not feeling the type of vibe we used to have before…. This is because everybody thinks that if it doesn’t trend on TikTok, it is not music and that doesn’t make sense.”

Sefa's comments as shared in the video above, comes at the back of claims by popular TikTok star, Asantewaa, that without TikTok, Ghanaian songs will only be heard by the musicians who compose it.