Tobby Drillz releases 6-track EP titled 'Stealing The Show'

Now it’s 2022 and he’s back with a brand-new body of work. He titles this project ‘STS’ (Stealing The Show) and it’s a 6-track project of all-new material from the talented US-based singer, songwriter and performer.

‘’Stealing The Show’’ takes a slightly different route from his previous work sonically. Tobby describes this project as “the grocery store of music”, due to the diversity in sounds and his creative approach to the project. According to the singer, there’s something on the project for everyone.

The project houses blends of Afrobeat like the opening track ‘Opp’, the South African originated Amapiano on ‘Sapa’ and House music on the midtempo earworm ‘Loose Guard’. Throughout the project, Tobby flexes his songwriting and vocal delivery skills, telling his tales and experiences using catchy lyrics and melodic vocals, all on top of vibrant and lively afrocentric instrumentals.

Tobby’s music has been featured on Apple Music’s “Africa Rising” and “Afrobeats Hits” official editorial playlists and has also received press on the likes of Amplify Africa and Culture Custodian. His music currently has a total of 1m+ streams across all streaming platforms.