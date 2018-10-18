Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


VIDEO: Tone down on beefing and promote your album - Shatta Wale’s father

The father of the controversial Zylofon Music signed artiste believes that there are more important things to attend to than beefing with colleagues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Charles Mensah, Shatta Wale's father play

Charles Mensah, Shatta Wale's father

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Mr Charles Mensah, a Ghanaian politician and father of Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has asked his son to tone down on the ongoing beef with fellow musicians.

The father of the controversial Zylofon Music signed artiste believes that there are more important things to attend to than beefing with colleagues.

According to him, Shatta Wale’s recent beef with the likes of Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Stonebwoy and Samini cannot help the promotion of his latest album, “Reign”.

“I’ve been following the beef but all I have to tell Shatta Wale is that, for now, he should tone down. We have to launch our album and focus on the agenda ahead of us,” he told Joy News during the launch of the album on October 13.

play

READ MORE: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content

He also said that he is expecting Shatta Wale to climb higher, adding that they are telling a story.

“Seriously, we are expecting to go higher than this. We are telling a story – and by the time we finish telling the story, the masses will get to know of us.

Shatta Wale is born for such a time and generation,” he concluded.

Watch the full video below.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Edem targets 20,000 fans with Edemfest 2018 Edem targets 20,000 fans with Edemfest 2018
Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content
Wendy Shay reenacts sexual affair with Bullet in new music video Wendy Shay reenacts sexual affair with Bullet in new music video
US-based Ghanaian singer Junior US blows $350k on new music video US-based Ghanaian singer Junior US blows $350k on new music video
Kweiks to hold first ever headline show - "the DTC Experience" in December Kweiks to hold first ever headline show - "the DTC Experience" in December
Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amount Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amount
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Mind Made Up Music Video: Shatta Wale - Mind Made Up
Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Eno Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Eno



Top Articles

1 New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)bullet
2 Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated...bullet
3 Wendy Shay reenacts sexual affair with Bullet in new music videobullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert...bullet
6 New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)bullet
7 US-based Ghanaian singer Junior US blows $350k on new music...bullet
8 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe...bullet
9 R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15”...bullet
10 Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented...bullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
4 Shatta Wale on Hitz FMbullet
5 Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Enobullet
6 Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)bullet
7 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Mind Made Upbullet
8 Junior US - Everyday We Lit (Behind The Scene)bullet
9 Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording...bullet
10 MUSIGA Top 20 most played songs on radio in Ghana in 2017bullet

Music

Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career
AJ Nelson
AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23
Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video
NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video
First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
X
Advertisement