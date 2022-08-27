TooWan8 leaves fans talking with new banger and video after winning GMA USA

The multifaceted music group got fans excited with their major award take-home for the Video Of The Year Category for their song with Fameye titled Sikadam at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA ceremony.

(GMA-USA) 2022 took off with its 4th edition on August 20, at the Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio in a star-studded event with deserving winners in attendance.

Speaking to the music duo about their win, they expressed elation and much gratitude to their fans and also urged them to keep pushing them in their musical journey as they have many things in store for them.

Pulse Ghana

“The journey just began and it is all thanks to our listeners and fans who keep pushing us to do more. They are the reason why we do what we do and they also inspire us to do more” they stated.

The Saturday, August 20 evening event celebrated both Ghanaian artists and musicians based in Ghana and in the diaspora, particularly in the USA.

The fourth edition of the event also saw the likes of Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, among others walk home with various awards.