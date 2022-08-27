RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TooWan8 leaves fans talking with new banger and video after winning GMA USA

Evans Annang

Winners of the 2022 Best Music Video of the GMA USA, TooWan8, has added another single to their music playlist. Titled Bebree, the music duo scored this new tune with a simple yet refreshing visual.

TooWan8 drops another banger
Bebree highlights the issue of ingratitude in relationships with an aim of encouraging people to treat others just as they want to be treated. Available on all music streaming platforms, the new banger was produced by KinDee, and its stunning visuals were directed by Gabby Smack.

The multifaceted music group got fans excited with their major award take-home for the Video Of The Year Category for their song with Fameye titled Sikadam at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA ceremony.

(GMA-USA) 2022 took off with its 4th edition on August 20, at the Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio in a star-studded event with deserving winners in attendance.

Speaking to the music duo about their win, they expressed elation and much gratitude to their fans and also urged them to keep pushing them in their musical journey as they have many things in store for them.

“The journey just began and it is all thanks to our listeners and fans who keep pushing us to do more. They are the reason why we do what we do and they also inspire us to do more” they stated.

The Saturday, August 20 evening event celebrated both Ghanaian artists and musicians based in Ghana and in the diaspora, particularly in the USA.

The fourth edition of the event also saw the likes of Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, among others walk home with various awards.

Watch the Bebree video below

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
