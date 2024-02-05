The Top 10 artists with the most Grammy wins: A Testament to musical excellence

Have you ever been curious about who these exceptional GRAMMY achievers are? Check them out in the list below according to detailed information shared by the official website of the recording academy.

1.Beyoncé, 32

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 GRAMMYs by becoming the artist with the most GRAMMY wins — ever — when she won the GRAMMY for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her 2022 album, Renaissance. Beyoncé now counts 32 total GRAMMY wins.

2.Georg Solti, 31

Georg Solti was the longtime conductor for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, according to the Grammys website. Over 35 years, from 1962 to 1997, he was nominated for 74 awards and won 31 — to date, the most Grammys for any artist. That could change though, if Beyonc sweeps.

Not only does the late conductor Georg Solti hold the record for the most GRAMMY Awards won in any genre with 31, he has the most wins in the Classical Field. Solti's last win was for Best Opera Recording for Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg for 1997.

3.Quincy Jones, 28

Jones is one of the most prolific producers, songwriters, composers, and musicians of all time, with a career that began over seven decades agoAccording to the Grammys website, here are the 15 categories he's nominated in, with 28 wins from 80 nominations: the general category (like album of the year), spoken word, arranging, music video/film, jazz, pop, rap, R&B, children's, musical theater, disco, composition, gospel/contemporary Christian music, music for visual media, and production, non-classical.He also holds the record for most-awarded producer (28 wins), and is tied for fourth for most wins in a single night, winning six Grammys in 1991.

Quincy Jones' GRAMMY career as an artist/arranger/producer spans more than 10 Fields, from Children's to Jazz, Pop, Rap, R&B, and more, including his recent win for Best Music Film at the 61st GRAMMY Awards. He is also one of only 15 artists to receive the GRAMMY Legend Award.

4.Alison Krauss, 27

Alison Krauss holds the distinction as the female artist with the most awards in the Country Field. Krauss shares 14 of her wins with her backing band of nearly 30 years, Union Station.

5.Chick Corea, 27

Musician/composer Chick Corea is currently the artist with the most jazz GRAMMY wins, counting 27 GRAMMY Awards as a solo artist. Corea's Latin jazz piano stylings, compositions and arrangements have also earned him four Latin GRAMMY Awards.

6.Pierre Boulez, 26

Pierre Boulez earned his GRAMMYs primarily conducting the work of renowned 20th century composers such as Bela Bartók, Alban Berg and Claude Debussy. Boulez received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

7.Vladimir Horowitz, 25

The late virtuoso pianist/composer Vladimir Horowitz earned GRAMMYs in every decade from the 1960s to the 1990s. He was also awarded a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990 and has five recordings in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame.

8.Stevie Wonder, 25

Albums sold: 19.5 millionStevie Wonder was only 11 years old when he signed to Motown in 1961.He's since released all 23 of his studio albums on the label, the latest of which, "A Time to Love," dropped in 2005.

No stranger to the GRAMMY stage, Stevie Wonder is the only artist in GRAMMY history to win five or more awards on three separate nights. His career and GRAMMY history were celebrated on the television special "Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life — An All-Star GRAMMY Salute" in 2015.

9.John Williams, 25

John Williams has cashed in on cinema soundtrack classics such as Jaws, Star Wars and Schindler's List for a place among the GRAMMY elite. Of his 24 GRAMMY wins, Williams has earned 12 in the Music For Visual Media Field and six for his work on the Star Wars franchise. His most recent win came at the 60th GRAMMYs for Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella for "Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can."

10.Jay-Z, 24 and Kanye West, 24

Jay-Z is one of the biggest figures in hip-hop with an astounding array of masterpieces, from "Reasonable Doubt" and "The Blueprint" to his latest solo release, 2017's "4:44," which was nominated for eight Grammys.Indeed, Jay-Z recently became the first Black man with at least 10 multi-platinum albums, so he's certainly on his way to diamond status.

Tied with Kanye West for the most GRAMMY wins by a rap artist, Jay-Z has wins in each of the four Rap Field categories. Hova's blueprint for GRAMMY success includes collaborations with other artists such as Beyoncé ("Drunk In Love"), Rihanna ("Umbrella") and Justin Timberlake ("Holy Grail").

Ye, who still releases music under the name Kanye West, earned his first No. 1 album in 2005 with "Late Registration." He logged his 10th in 2021 with the surprise release of "Donda."