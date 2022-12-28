Pulse Picks: Top 10 Ghanaian artistes for the year 2022

1.Sarkodie

ece-auto-gen

Sarkodie has been able to 'sarkcessfully' place his brand in a category that he doesn't have to do a lot always standout among Ghanaian musicians.

Despite this, King Sark put in work to drop an album this year. Jamz which is the seventh studio album of Africa’s most decorated rapper became a hot joint after its release with songs like 'Confam' and 'Country side' featuring Black Sherif becoming monster hits.

Apart from the songs he has released Sarkodie entertained his fans with performances this year which can't be forgotten. He performed at the Global Citizen Festival, BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Afrobeat Concerto among others, 'Memphis In May' concert in the U.S, Accra Paris among others.

2.Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy is that artiste who keeps himself busy all the time without ceasing and seasons. As expected of him, he dropped banging singles including 'Nukedzor', 'Theraphy' and 'Gidigba'.

Being the globetrotter that he is, the Ghanaian Dancehall act also performed at Afronation Portugal, Accra in Paris in France, 'Memphis In May' concert in the US, Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

Without a doubt, Stonebwoy remains one of the hottest top 10 Ghanaian acts.

3.Celestine Donkor

Pulse Ghana

In the world of Gospel music, Celestine Donkor emerges as of the Ghanaian acts who kept the faith alive this year. Apart from getting billed for major Gospel events, the songstress also gave us the most viral Ghanaian Gospel song.

Her 'Final Say' medley became a challenge on social media which picked a trending spot on TikTok.

Celestine Donkor also dropped 'Amenuveve', 'Self Existing God', 'It is God' and other songs.

4.Black Sherif

Black Sheriff Pulse Ghana

Kwaku Frimpong as also called is the hottest Ghanaian act at the moment. Everything about him has been sky rocketing this year.

His song “Kweku The Traveller” is currently popular all over the world. With 1.3 million followers, Black Sherif is one of the most streamed Ghanaian rappers on Spotify. His debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was' has been named one of the 50 best of the year by U.S music magazine The Fader.

5.Gyakie

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian songbird who completed KNUST last year has only seen significant growth in her music career.

In September 2022, VEVO UK DSCVR released a performance of Gyakie's song Far Away from her My Diary EP, making her the first Ghanaian artiste to perform on the platform.

Gyakie thrilled her fans with amazing renditions of her song and Samini's Where My Baby Dey during an episode of the Apple Music Home Session, making her the first Ghanaian to appear on the series.

The songbird was the only Ghanaian female artiste to be named amongst a myriad of Black Creators from all parts of the world

6.Kidi

KiDi Pulse Ghana

KiDi is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year, accordingly, he carried a heavier responsibility to deliver this year. The Lynx Entertainment act did not disappoint as he dropped an EP, 4 Play and also went on a joint Europe tour with Kuami Eugene.

The 'Champagne' singer also released a record breaking collaboration with Indian film star Tulsi Kumar.

The song titled 'Shut Up' which takes inspiration from KiDi's platinum rated 'Touch It' was released on Saturday, December 17, 2022 and it surpassed 10 million YouTube streams two days after it premiered.

7.King Promise

King Promise Pulse Ghana

King Promise is always loved by his fans and that has seen him always on top. In returning the love, he thrilled his fans with new songs as he dropped his '5 Star' album which came with 14 tracks.

The 'Ginger' singer also took his craft to his fans abroad as he went on tour in the U.s and some parts of the UK. He ended his tour with his Promise Land show in Ghana.

8.Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Earlier in the year, when Boomplay released its mid-year stats for streams, the Rufftown Records signed musician was the only female Ghanaian artist who featured on Boomplay’s Top 10 out of their weekly Top 100 songs.

The Ghanaian singer kept the same energy which sees her making the cut as one of the op 10 Ghanaian artiste for the year 2022.

Also, the release of her ‘Enigma EP’, which has the viral ‘Habibi’ song has gone a long way to help the award-winning singer to go home with bragging rights as one of the artists who has gone her songs streamed a lot in 2022.

9.Camidoh

Pulse Ghana

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known on stage as Camidoh, is one of the top 10 2022 acts in Ghana. Camidoh who has treated fans to great music has witnessed a breakthrough for his career this year with his 'Sugarcane' song.

The remix of the song featuring Mayor Kun, King Promise and Darkoo also turned out to be a success after it top music charts and social media trends in Ghana and beyond. Camidoh took his talent across the shores of Ghana to enter.

10.Cina Soul

Pulse Ghana

Cina Soul has also been shining light on what female acts adds to the music industry as she remains competitive for the top spot. The Ghanaian songstress has been constantly visible with her craft.

Her 'Obiaa' collaboration with Akwaboah became the official wedding song throughout the year. She later dropped 'Waiting' featuring Camidoh which has also been on rotation across the airwaves.