Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018

Here are the top 10 Ghanaian songs released in October 2018 in no particular order.

R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes.. play

R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..

The 10th of the year 2018 is over – which means, we have just 2 months to end the year.

It’s been another interesting month with a bunch of songs being dropped daily.

This month, Guru, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene and Medikal made a lot of noise with their works.

Not forgetting Strongman, M.anifest and E.L who dropped hot new jams.

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

1. Guru – Someway ft. Sarkodie (Prod. by Ball J)

 

2. Medikal – How Much (Remix) ft. Sarkodie x Omar Sterling

 

3. Kwaw Kese – Porkum (Shatta Wale Diss) ft. Kudos Badman

 

4. Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 ft. Sarkodie & Kuami Eugene (Prod by M.O.G Beatz)

 

5. Sarkodie – My Advice (Shatta Wale Diss) (Prod. by Nova)

 

6. M.anifest – Fine Fine ft. Olamide (Prod. by Kuvie)

 

7. Kuami Eugene x Davido – Meji Meji (Prod. by Fresh Vdm)

 

8. Strongman – Undefined (Prod. by Unda Beat)

 

9. R2bees – Boys Kasa ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, B4Bonah, King Promise, Lame Gang & Humble Dis

 

10. E.L – Thinking (Prod. by Nabeyin)

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

