Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018

The 10th of the year 2018 is over – which means, we have just 2 months to end the year.

It’s been another interesting month with a bunch of songs being dropped daily.

This month, Guru, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene and Medikal made a lot of noise with their works.

Not forgetting Strongman, M.anifest and E.L who dropped hot new jams.

Here are the top 10 Ghanaian songs released in October 2018 in no particular order.

1. Guru – Someway ft. Sarkodie (Prod. by Ball J)

2. Medikal – How Much (Remix) ft. Sarkodie x Omar Sterling

3. Kwaw Kese – Porkum (Shatta Wale Diss) ft. Kudos Badman

4. Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 ft. Sarkodie & Kuami Eugene (Prod by M.O.G Beatz)

5. Sarkodie – My Advice (Shatta Wale Diss) (Prod. by Nova)

6. M.anifest – Fine Fine ft. Olamide (Prod. by Kuvie)

7. Kuami Eugene x Davido – Meji Meji (Prod. by Fresh Vdm)

8. Strongman – Undefined (Prod. by Unda Beat)

9. R2bees – Boys Kasa ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, B4Bonah, King Promise, Lame Gang & Humble Dis

10. E.L – Thinking (Prod. by Nabeyin)