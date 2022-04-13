Top 10 Ghanaian songs of the first quarter of 2022

Pulse Ghana

The Afro Beats singer has been silent for a minute without a song on the charts. However, Kelvyn Boy got everyone on their feet once again when he released 'Down Flat' this year. The song peaked at number one on many Ghanaian charts including Ghana Apple Music Top 100.

The official music video for the song was released on 28th January and it has now gathered over 3 million views on YouTube.

2. Camidoh - Sugarcane

The Ghanaian singer's career has witnessed a growth and wider recognition after he landed on top of the charts with his 'Sugarcane' song. The song has become a national hit and is on rotation on the airwaves.

The song which has recorded over 30 million streams across all music streaming platforms has also landed Camidoh nominations in the 2022 VGMAs.

The singer has currently released a remix version of the song which features King Promise with Mayor Kun and Darkoo from Nigeria.

3. Awaboah - Obiaa feat. Cina Soul

Any tune Akwaboah touches is a blessing. The talented Ghanaian singer has done it again with his 'Obiaa' love song which has been dominating the airwaves this year.

The song features Cina Soul who has contributed to making it a classic that can't be skipped in any playlist when it comes to banging tunes of 2022 so far. The official music video of the song is 3 months old with over a million views on YouTube.

4. Black Sherif - Second Sermon Rmx

The original song has been a monster hit that has propelled the career of the Ghanaian musician.

The song was released about 8 months ago, however, in December 2021, he released a remix featuring Burna Boy. Black Sherif is currently the hottest Ghanaian artiste as he continuous to seize the topmost spots on music charts since this year.

5. Darkovibes - Je M'appelle

Darkovibes has dominated the first three months of 2022 with his 'Je M'appelle' song that features Davido. The song released late last year became a Christmas jam and peaked on music charts throughout December and into the first month of 2022.

With 'Je M'appelle' the Ghanaian singer also joined Davido to perform at his historic O2 Arena show in London.

6. D Black ft Gyakie - Sheege

Gyakie has appeared to be silent after churning out her forever pleasing songs, however, she is not missing in the scene as her voice is on chart-topping tunes in Ghana and Nigeria via features.

The fresh KNUST graduate has added her flavour to D Black's 'Sheege' song and it has been one of the best collaborations that have been on rotation in the first quarter of 2022. The song was released late last year but it dominating the airwaves this year.

3 months ago, a YouTuber after watching the video above wrote, "this girl is good, she is not making noise or anything to trend but she is winning slowly, her numbers on youtube is amazing, good music, grammies ahead️... Dblack big ups, u killed it".

7. Sarkodie ft Oxlade- Non Living Thing

Sarkodie is an automatic chart-topper, accordingly, the first quarter of 2022 hasn't been different for him. His song, 'Non-Living Thing' from his 'No Pressure' album released in 2021, became a popular tune throughout the Christmas period to the new year.

He released the official music video for the song that features Nigeria's Oxlade two months ago and it has reached over 1.7 million viewers on YouTube. If you are a club-goer, you'll know the track is still a club banger.

8. R2Bees - Eboso

It's been a while since the music group dropped a body of work. They blessed their fans with an album last year. The album named 'Back 2 Basic' has been released in November 2021 with 13 tracks.

Out of all the songs, 'Eboso' has been on the lips of many as it speaks about nightlife in Accra. Accordingly, the tune is a club banger that you'll still every weekend if you step out.

The song's music video has been released 4 months ago, which may be a strategic reason that gave it millage in the first months of 2022.

9. King Promise - Chop Life

King Promise is loved, he doesn't force it. As such, the singer always finds his way into music charts. He released 'ChopLife' 4 months ago and dropped its official music video a month ago.

The song which features Patoranking is one of the top ten Ghanaian songs we've heard in the first quarter of 2022.

10. Kuami Eugene - Fire Fire

Kuami Eugene has become an A-List Ghanaian singer, accordingly, any song he releases makes it way to becoming a favourite and 'Fire Fire' has not been different. He released the single on his birthday, 1st February 2022.