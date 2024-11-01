Top 10 Ghanaian songs to make your Detty December in Ghana unforgettable

Since 2019, Ghana has gained a reputation for hosting returnees and members of the diaspora each December. Beyond tourist sites, visitors eagerly look forward to the numerous concerts scheduled during this time, with many planning their visits around these concert dates.

Pulse Ghana

Detty December brings an array of thrilling shows, concerts, and parties, making it essential to embrace the experience fully.

Here, December marks the peak season for celebration. From concerts to parties to festivals, knowing a good number of popular songs is key for singing along when DJs spin hits in clubs, at concerts, and wherever the festive mood takes you.

With Afrobeats garnering global attention, this year’s Detty December is set to create a unique cultural experience for fans eager to enjoy the genre at its source.

Pulse Nigeria

To make your December in Ghana unforgettable, here are the top hits of 2024 to enhance your Detty December concert experience.

This list includes songs that have dominated the streets and clubs, becoming favourites of DJs, and features top Ghanaian superstars and others.

1.Lomo Lomo - Kidi ft. Black Sherif

2.Makoma - King Paluta

3.Kilos Milos - Black Sherif

4.Zormizor (Asabone) - DopeNation

5.JEJEREJE (with Ginton) - Stonebwoy

6.Jesus Christ 2 - Arathejay ft. Black Sherif

7.Psalm 23 - Stonebwoy

8.Beeztrap KOTM – Fly Girl (Remix) feat. Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii

9.Asylum - Olivetheboy