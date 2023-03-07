Top 10 International Afrobeats collaborations [Pulse List]

In ranking the top 10 international Afrobeats collaborations, Pulse Music Desk considered the song's impact, popularity (domestic & international), and quality. Additionally, only collaborations with non-African artists are eligible for consideration.

10. 'Beautiful Oyinye' remix by P-Square feat Rick Ross

ADVERTISEMENT

P-Square's decision to feature one of the biggest rappers in the world in 2011 was a major one that contributed to Afrobeats' profile. While the record isn't a smash and might pale in the memory of most listeners, its impact in opening the door for more collaborations cannot be understated.

9. 'I Swear' by Ice Prince feat French Montana

At the peak of his powers, Ice Prince was one of the biggest artists in Africa. He tapped American rapper French Montana for a record that was performed at the MAMAs stage and which remains a high point for Hip Hip in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. 'Rainbow' remix 2baba feat T Pain

This is perhaps the first commercial Afrobeats international collaboration. The song saw T Pain lay his famous vocals next to a Nigerian superstar and it's a record that inspired faith in Afrobeats' limitless potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. 'Somebody's Son' by Tiwa Savage feat Brandy

This collaboration by two heavyweights is notable not only for its quality but for its influence on female artists across the African continent. Its domestic and international success is a testament to its acceptance and appeal.

6. 'Blow My Mind' by Davido feat Chris Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the finest international Afrobeats collaborations that delivered an incredible composition that captivated listeners. While it didn't achieve huge international acclaim, the single resonates with Nigerian listeners and is a quality standard for Afrobeats international collaborations.

5. 'Come Closer' by Wizkid feat Drake

As proof of his international status, Nigerian megastar Wizkid tapped one of the biggest artists in the world for a rare collaboration that rocketed Afrobeats to a new height.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. 'Calm Down' by Rema feat Selena Gomez

In terms of successful remixing, this single stands stall as it has achieved everything it was intended to do for Rema. From charting in the highest echelons across World to picking up multiple certifications, 'Calm Down' remix is one of Afrobeats' biggest international exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. 'Essence' remix by Wizkid feat Justin Bieber & Tems

Tagged the greatest song in the history of music by Kanye West, 'Essence' took Afrobeats to a whole new level. The Justin Bieber remix further propelled it to super smash hit status.

2. 'Endowed' remix by D'banj feat Snoop Dogg

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the international collaboration that kicked open the door and took Afrobeats to an international audience. At a time when the world wasn't paying attention to Nigerian music, D'banj was able to use his talent and star power to create a moment whose importance remains invaluable to the ascension of Afrobeats.

1. 'Peru' remix by Fireboy feat Ed Sheeran

There's no international Afrobeats collaboration so popular both at home and abroad as Fireboy's 'Peru'. The single is a massive success internationally where it caught the attention of a global superstar like Ed Sheeran who couldn't resist jumping on an Afrobeats record.

ADVERTISEMENT