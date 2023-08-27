Top 10 most viewed African songs

The proliferation of smartphones and affordable, high-speed internet in Africa has facilitated the widespread consumption of music through digital mediums.
African music is gaining global recognition, thanks to the extensive reach of platforms like YouTube and other streaming services.
African music spans diverse genres like Afrobeats, Afro-soul, Afropop, Amapiano, and traditional folk melodies, captivating audiences worldwide with its richness. YouTube has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing how music is consumed, providing a platform for both established and independent African artists to gain international exposure and success without relying on major record labels.
Here are some of the most viewed African songs on YouTube:
- Master KG - Jerusalema: With a remarkable 539 million views, "Jerusalema" holds the record as the most-viewed African music video on YouTube. It has also become the top-viewed South African music video on the platform.
- Magic System ft Choki - Magic in the Air: This West African hit, released in 2014, boasts over 405 million views, making it the second most-viewed African music video on YouTube.
- CKay - Love Nwantiti Remix: The remix of "Love Nwantiti" has garnered around 346 million views, largely due to its viral success on platforms like TikTok.
- Rema - Calm Down: "Calm Down" by Nigerian artist Rema has crossed the 318 million views mark, establishing its place among the highest-viewed Afrobeats music videos on YouTube.
- Burna Boy - On the Low: "On the Low" has achieved over 310 million views, combining Afrobeat and dancehall elements to create a smooth, infectious sound.
- Die Antwoord - Baby On Fire: With more than 266 million views, "Baby On Fire" ranks as the second most-watched South African music video on YouTube.
- Davido - Fall: "Fall" has crossed the 254 million views mark and has garnered Gold certification in the US and Canada, boosting the Nigerian artist's international profile.
- Burna Boy - Ye: "Ye" has accumulated around 219 million views, showcasing Burna Boy's dynamic blend of Afrobeat and hip hop.
- Wizkid - Joro: Nigerian superstar Wizkid's hit song "Joro" has achieved over 218 million views on YouTube.
- Sinach - Way Maker: "Way Maker," a gospel hit by Sinach, has garnered over 217 million views, making it the most-watched African female video and Nigerian music video on YouTube.
The popularity of these songs underscores the global impact of African music and the crucial role that platforms like YouTube play in amplifying its reach.
