Top 10 music videos of the week

Sarkodie and Mona4Reall, who have hijacked YouTube’s Music Trending vertical, have earned spots in the list. Sarkodie is on the list with “Rollies and Cigars” music video and Mona4Reall, on the other hand, is on the with “Baby” featuring Shatta Wale.

Kumerican stars are still winning with their drill bandwagon. Reggie’s breakthrough song “Geng Geng” has a remix and it features T’aadi-native Pappy Kojo. Ypee, another flourishing star, has entered the list for the second time in less than a month with his latest song “Ten Toes” featuring Kofi Jamar. Yaw Tog has shot a music video for his new hit “Fake Ex.”

One of the hottest rappers on the block, Lyrical Joe enters our list for the first time with his latest, “5th August 5.” Camidoh also finds himself on the list for the first time with a song that targets wedding ceremonies.

See below the top 10 Ghanaian music videos that had people talking this week.

NB: This list is in no order.

1. Mona 4Reall - Baby feat. Shatta Wale

She is targeting Grammy and we know she’s not worth it, however, her music videos are worth it. Rex shows off his artistic and fashion sense in this Mona4Reall and Shatta Wale first collaboration.

2. Ypee - Ten Toes ft. Kofi Jamar

Ypee summons his hood boys and storms the streets to display their drill spirit.

3. Lyrical Joe - 5th August 5

The fifth instalment of the 2MG Music label signee’s annual freestyle which incorporates rhyme, rhythmic speech, and street vernacular shows a different side of him.

4. Medikal - Accra

Medikal taps Lil Win, Dr Lykee and other top Kumerican stars to highlight the plight of Accra hustlers.

5. Medikal - Mask Off

Medikal isn't ready to lose his ‘throne’ as he goes off on anyone trying to copy his style and fashion sense.

6. Camidoh ft. Kwesi Arthur - Dance With You

A wedding banger, Camidoh finds a perfect match, Kwesi Arthur, who provides intriguing vocals and an easy-to-sing-along chorus.

7. Yaw Tog - Fake Ex

After dominating TikTok for weeks, Yaw Tog and his team deem it fitting to compliment the song with a music video that depicts the lyrics.

8. Kwame Nkansah - Spoil There feat. Amerado

In the captivating music video, Kwame Nkansah, a graduate, moves around with his certificate but does not get an 'office job' after school.

9. Sarkodie - Rollies and Cigars

Sarkodie is done with fake friends…smoking cigars and celebrating success is the new sh*t.

10. Reggie - Akata Gang Gang Remix feat. O'Kenneth, Pappy Kojo, Skyface SDW, Jay Bahd & Kawabanga

Reggie taps Pappy Kojo and maintains his gang on the original version of “Akata Gang Gang” for the remix.