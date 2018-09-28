Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018

This year has been good for Guilty Beatz, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Ponobiom, and other artistes. Their songs are getting huge numbers and Pulse Ghana's David Mawuli can’t hide from you.
It’s been another great year so far, with streaming rising and running as fast Usain Bolt’s lightning feet.
Just like YouTube, iTunes, Tunecore and Spotify, Ghanaian artistes have taken SoundCloud streaming platform serious. It shows their understanding of the digital space and the many possibilities which lie in the space.
SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform that enables its users to upload, record, promote, and share their originally-created sounds, is one of the streaming tools most Ghanaian artistes use to distribute their contents.
Join me as I share with you the top 20 songs that have been streamed most on SoundCloud in 2018 thus far.
PS: The data was collected from artistes and popular users’ accounts. Streaming data from other accounts with less than 100 streams weren’t added. The streaming data were compiled as at 12pm Friday, September 28, 2018. This article will be updated by the close of the year 2018.
