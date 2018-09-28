Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018

news

Business is booming for both up and coming, and mainstream Ghanaian artistes – per my observations on their online activities and presence.

It’s been another great year so far, with streaming rising and running as fast Usain Bolt’s lightning feet.

Just like YouTube, iTunes, Tunecore and Spotify, Ghanaian artistes have taken SoundCloud streaming platform serious. It shows their understanding of the digital space and the many possibilities which lie in the space.

SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform that enables its users to upload, record, promote, and share their originally-created sounds, is one of the streaming tools most Ghanaian artistes use to distribute their contents.

This year has been good for Guilty Beatz, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Ponobiom and other artistes. Their songs are getting huge numbers and I can’t hide from you.

Join me as I share with you the top 20 songs that have been streamed most on SoundCloud in 2018 thus far.

PS: The data was collected from artistes and popular users’ accounts. Streaming data from other accounts with less than 100 streams weren’t added. The streaming data were compiled as at 12pm Friday, September 28, 2018. This article will be updated by the close of the year 2018.

1. Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo [822,971 streams]

2. Kwesi Arthur – Anthem [610,679 streams]

3. King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez [426,793 steams]

4. KiDi – Adiepena [391,850 streams]

5. Kuami Eugene – Confusion [391,364 streams]

6. Adina – Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene [291,106 streams]

7. Ponobiom – Obiaa Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoy [286,294 streams]

8. Stonebwoy – Tomorrow [273,283 streams]

9. Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well [220,000 streams]

10. Kofi Mole – Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur [216,546 streams]

11. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jet [211,225]

12. Kwesi Arthur – Woara [198,300 streams]

13. Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat. Militants [175,179 streams]

14. MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat. Yemi Alade [163,121 streams]

15. Eddie Khae - Do The Dance [161,100 streams]

16. DarkoVibes – Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoy [156,129 streams]

17. Ebony – Konkonsa Police [150,872 streams]

18. Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat. King Promise [150,795 streams]

19. Tulenkey - Child Abuse (Cardi B cover) [112,800 streams]

20. Shatta Wale - Gringo [103,745 streams]