Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018


Streaming records Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018

This year has been good for Guilty Beatz, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Ponobiom, and other artistes. Their songs are getting huge numbers and Pulse Ghana's David Mawuli can’t hide from you.

  • Published:
Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018 play

Top 20 most streamed Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2018

Business is booming for both up and coming, and mainstream Ghanaian artistes – per my observations on their online activities and presence.

It’s been another great year so far, with streaming rising and running as fast Usain Bolt’s lightning feet.

Just like YouTube, iTunes, Tunecore and Spotify, Ghanaian artistes have taken SoundCloud streaming platform serious. It shows their understanding of the digital space and the many possibilities which lie in the space.

SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform that enables its users to upload, record, promote, and share their originally-created sounds, is one of the streaming tools most Ghanaian artistes use to distribute their contents.

This year has been good for Guilty Beatz, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Ponobiom and other artistes. Their songs are getting huge numbers and I can’t hide from you.

Join me as I share with you the top 20 songs that have been streamed most on SoundCloud in 2018 thus far.

PS: The data was collected from artistes and popular users’ accounts. Streaming data from other accounts with less than 100 streams weren’t added. The streaming data were compiled as at 12pm Friday, September 28, 2018. This article will be updated by the close of the year 2018.

READ MORE: Top 10 most played Ghanaian songs on SoundCloud in 2017

1. Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo [822,971 streams]

 

2. Kwesi Arthur – Anthem [610,679 streams]

 

3. King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez [426,793 steams]

 

4. KiDi – Adiepena [391,850 streams]

 

5. Kuami Eugene – Confusion [391,364 streams]

 

6. Adina – Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene [291,106 streams]

 

7. Ponobiom – Obiaa Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoy [286,294 streams]

 

8. Stonebwoy – Tomorrow [273,283 streams]

 

9. Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well [220,000 streams]

 

10. Kofi Mole – Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur [216,546 streams]

 

11. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jet [211,225]

 

12. Kwesi Arthur – Woara [198,300 streams]

 

13. Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat. Militants [175,179 streams]

 

14. MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat. Yemi Alade [163,121 streams]

 

15. Eddie Khae - Do The Dance [161,100 streams]

 

16. DarkoVibes – Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoy [156,129 streams]

 

17. Ebony – Konkonsa Police [150,872 streams]

 

18. Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat. King Promise [150,795 streams]

 

 19. Tulenkey - Child Abuse (Cardi B cover) [112,800 streams]

 

20. Shatta Wale - Gringo [103,745 streams]

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats) New Music TeePhlow - Forgive feat. Adina (Prod. by Molless Beats)
Patapaa: I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags Patapaa I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags
Video: Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’ Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’
Stream: Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah Stream Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah
Musical style: Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity” Musical style Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity”
WATCH: Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi WATCH Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi

Recommended Videos

Video: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants
Video: Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba



Top Articles

1 Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwawbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign"...bullet
6 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
7 WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with...bullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 Musical style Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no...bullet
10 WATCH Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challengebullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
2 Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Babullet
3 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
4 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
5 Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazibullet
6 Music Video Ova Wise - Me & Youbullet
7 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
8 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
9 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
10 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet

Music

Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals
eShun Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals
MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugene
MzVee Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene
Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me &amp; You” music video
WATCH Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video
Tee Rhyme
LISTEN Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
X
Advertisement