According to multiple reports, the sensational vocalist kicked the bucket at home in the early hours of Monday and his body was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Nana Tuffour’s impressive career spans three decades. His last record was released this year.

He rose to prominence in an era when intelligence scored substantially more points than good looks.

Growing up, he was surrounded by resourceful relatives which gave him the opportunity to enjoy music from all around the world while at home.

He kicked off his musical journey with one of the country’s best keyboardist Alex Konadu popularly known as ‘one-man thousand.’

The ace singer with over 15 albums to his credit later joined the Wanto Wazuri Band as a pianist.

Here are top 5 songs of the legend that made nationwide impact.

1. Aketekyiwa

2. Odo Kakra, Sika Kakra

3. Abeiku

4. M'anu Meho

5. Nyankoton