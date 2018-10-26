Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this week

news

New and old Ghanaian sounds are getting spaces in YouTube’s most important category – the Trending vertical.

This space has been reserved for important updates and insights into what’s trending or what people are searching for on the video streaming site.

This week, a couple of Ghanaian musicians have made their way through the Trending vertical.

Kuami Eugene and Davido’s latest afrobeats banger "Meji Meji", Wendy Shay’s controversial single “The Boy is Mine” and R2Bees latest joint off the “SITE 15” album are the top 3 at the moment.

See below the top Ghanaian songs and music videos trending on YouTube this week.

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

1. Kuami Eugene & Davido - Meji Meji (No. 2)

2. Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Eno (No. 3)

3. R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Rjz, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal & B4bonah (No. 7)

4. Medikal - How Much remix feat. Sarkodie & Omar Sterling (No. 16)

5. Kwesi Arthur & Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waiting (No. 19)

6. Sarkodie - Homicide feat. La Même Gang (No. 24)

7. Strongman – Undefined (No. 31)

8. Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself (No. 33)