Top stars to gather for AK Songstress Era Concert on Sunday

The event which is an afternoon show has over 15 performing artistes on the bill.

‘AK Songstress Era Concert’ will bring together artistes that have bombarded the airwaves and music charts with outstanding hits throughout the year on one platform.

The concert which is bringing the best of talents to Accra for a memorable show, it is being powered by Paradise Entertainment, an Accra-based record label.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life who will witness the best of AK Songstress, Akwaboah Jnr, Mr Drew, Eno Barony, Lasmid, Wendy Shay, Portable, Abochi, Edem, Keche Global and a host of others.

The artistes, widely respected for their creativity and ability to churn out regular hits, are expected to deliver their finest performances so far on the stage come Sunday September 25.

Widely known for her creativity and ability to rock the stage for hours, AK Songstress, the headline act, is expected to deliver her finest performance, performing her major hits including Jonathan.

The event, which forms part of activities lined up by the organisers to entertain patrons, is meant to celebrate AK Songstress brand and her achievement on the music scene and to give the Ghanaian music fans a party like no other.