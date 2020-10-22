The winner of 2018's AFRIMA Award fans favourite, Nedy Music popularly known as Fine Boy has joined in the massive social media protest by Nigerians and many around the world.

For nearly three weeks, protesters across Nigeria have demanded the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a division of the state’s police force that has been embroiled in allegations of extrajudicial murder, brutality, extortion, and other forms of criminal behaviour for years.

The ‘One and Only’ singer together with the Visual Activist organization, have taken social media by storm as they send collective images that flags for the #Endsars campaign. Nedy Music took to social media to share gridded photos of himself and other members of the movement calling for a stop to the Sars Operation with a heartfelt caption:

Nedy Music joins EndSARS

“We stand in solidarity with peaceful protestors in Nigeria, demonstrating against the systemic police brutality that has caused pain, suffering and loss of lives. As changemakers, we are inspired by the millions of Nigerians, especially in the creative community, who are using their voices, talents and resources in this good fight for social change.

Our message to you: we see you and are with you.”

Nedy Music's real name is Said Seif Ally. He is a singer and songwriter of Afropop, Zouk and Bongo Flava music from Tanzania. He is known for his single 'Amen'. Nedy was nominated on Afrima Awards in 2018 and won in the category of African Fans favourite.