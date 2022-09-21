RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tracy Sarkcess guarantees fans of Sarkodie’s engagement in the Global Citizen Festival

First lady of Sarknation Mrs. Tracy Owusu-Addo, the wife of Sarkodie, has in a post shared online assured fans of Sarkodie's engagement at the Global Citizen Festival happening this Saturday, September 24, at the Black Star Square, Accra.

CEO Mr. Hugh Evans while speaking at the launch of the festival on August 12, stated that the festival is aimed at eradicating poverty hence Ghana standing as the beacon of African excellence, democracy, peace, and hope to the world at large presents the country as the best platform to host this.

Tracy in her tweet with the caption, “As we highlight vital issues impeding the progress of women and girls by advocating for gender equality, end to poverty and climate action, I am excited to see @sarkodie perform this Saturday @GlblCtznAfrica in Accra.”

Sarkodie had earlier shared a post throwing his support behind the show, “As I will be performing this Saturday on the @GlblCtznAfrica platform. It’s a perfect time for me to add my voice to amplify some vital issues impeding progress, especially in this part of the world. Shouts to @braveconnectgh for doing the most to help solve these setbacks"

The Global Citizen Festival has a lineup of favorite artists like Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Tems, and a few others set to climax the concert with performances.

