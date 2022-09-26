Tradition Man Wolo unravels black history in latest album Reggae man

In an interview with Max FM's Heavy Dee, Tradition Man Wolo argued that his composition on this album will illuminate the mind of the black man into believing in his abilities. It tells the untold stories of black history in a melodic way.

"Reggae Man is a multi-themed album covering roots reggae and consciousness. I want people to embrace the breadth of the album and genre. This album was birthed during the incident of George Floyd, an innocent black man who was killed by a policeman even when he was unarmed. Fortunately, it received the attention it deserved because it happened during the covid-19 pandemic. We live in an era where people know slavery can’t be practiced and so they pass laws to jail potential black talents. They always succeed in tagging well-to-do black men as drug peddlers, painting a picture in the minds of many that, a black man is dangerous and shouldn’t be entertained in peaceful environments and this needs to be stopped!" he explained.

Tradition Man Wolo, a former member of Club Tradition is an enlightened Pan-Africanist who had his secondary education in Achimota Senior High and later, Accra Academy for his sixth form.

He has been a musician since childhood although his father wasn’t in total agreement until the release of his latest album.

He left the shores of Ghana for the US and worked for corporate America for a couple of years.

Currently, he is dedicating his attention to music which he believes lies in his calling. His album, reggae man has tracks like a book of rules, a lady in red, come home, back again, and love among others.

He believes the black man until he is told, has what it takes to go the extra mile.

He is however pleasured to be amongst the conscious roots reggae musicians to enlighten his fellow Africans just as his predecessors did. His album is currently available on all download portals.