'Trenches' is my personal story, I am dropping it to heal souls - Isaaqa-Ba

Born Floran Dieudonnie, the artiste uses the track to share personal stories of strife, which he hopes bring inspiration to anyone struggling.

Isaaqa-Ba

“Trenches is like a personal story that I just want people to hear. And also it's just like a daily life story that anybody can relate to. So I just had to put my feelings in the song and let people understand that this is what is happening,” he said in an interview with Myjoyonline.com.

The Ashaiman-based artiste told the website that “me putting my story in this music also opens the door for people to relate because there are people out there who are also facing the same thing.”

“So that is why I just decided to drop trenches so that at least it can heal people's soul. Actually. I'm a soul healer.” The song’s lyrics rode on the popular Reggae Fest Riddim by DJ Frass.

He added that is essential that one finds the right avenue to sail through. I want people to support my music and also let people understand that there are many forms of healing… So this is my way of healing people.”

“I really appreciate everybody who supports my music. And at the end of the day, you just be watching out for my EP. That is that is coming up soon,” Isaaqa-Ba concluded.

