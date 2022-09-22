RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Trending - Top new songs by artists

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Music enthusiasts are high on cloud 9 as this week happens to be filled with new tunes and videos of their fav artistes.

Gh top artists
Gh top artists

Many fans are excited and ecstatic about the release of Black sheriff's new song "Soja".

Read Also

Black Sherrif earned international fame with the release of his song Kwaku the Traveller early this year and scored a nomination at the BET awards in the category of Best International Flow with his anthem.

His new song is currently making massive headway and enjoying repeated airplay on the radio, definitely going to top international music charts.

The buzz of excitement keeps increasing as award-winning rapper Sarkodie also announced the release of his new tune, "Labadi" on Friday, September 23 which features Mr. smooth King promise.

Labadi is heralding his upcoming album Jamz scheduled for release later in November this year.

KiDi
KiDi Pulse Ghana

Also, reigning VGMA Artiste KiDi dropped a sizzling video for his "Champagne" song that features Ghanaian actors Adjetey Annan and Nana Ama McBrown.

The video has enjoyed over 400,000 views on YouTube and it's currently sitting number 4 on Youtube Trending after its release.

Friday night just got hotter, these new jams are going to be the street anthem for days.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Diana Asamoah

I expected Diana Asamoah to be remorseful but she accepted the termination - Frimprince

AFRIMA 2022: Black Sherif, Gyakie, KiDi, Camidoh, others grab nominations

AFRIMA 2022: Black Sherif, Gyakie, KiDi, Camidoh, others grab nominations

Shasha Marley

Shasha Marley shares how Cape Coast kids embarrassed him with 'fart' because of his 'Mataa Tueei' song

Akwaboah

Akwaboah mobilises support for Black Stars with new single' Bring Back the Love'