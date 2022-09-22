Trending - Top new songs by artists

Black Sherrif earned international fame with the release of his song Kwaku the Traveller early this year and scored a nomination at the BET awards in the category of Best International Flow with his anthem.

His new song is currently making massive headway and enjoying repeated airplay on the radio, definitely going to top international music charts.

The buzz of excitement keeps increasing as award-winning rapper Sarkodie also announced the release of his new tune, "Labadi" on Friday, September 23 which features Mr. smooth King promise.

Labadi is heralding his upcoming album Jamz scheduled for release later in November this year.

Also, reigning VGMA Artiste KiDi dropped a sizzling video for his "Champagne" song that features Ghanaian actors Adjetey Annan and Nana Ama McBrown.

The video has enjoyed over 400,000 views on YouTube and it's currently sitting number 4 on Youtube Trending after its release.