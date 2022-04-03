Trig Triga drops visuals for 'Born And Raise' street anthem (WATCH)

‘Born and Raised,’ a thrilling and liberated hymn for the streets is a call to action to not give up on whatever you do. Trig Triga’s classic lifestyle-infused storytelling visual for ‘Born and Raised’ is a descriptive audio-visual experience, which is exactly what the rapper intended.

The video reflects the rapper’s ferocious, suave, and rich transformation in life patterns, as he lives out all of his Rap-star lifestyles in a completely ironic hip-pop approach.

Trig Triga is a dedicated music student. The Ghanaian artist, who was born and bred in Dichemso, Kumasi, can write songs with a distinct textual finesse, but his mellifluous style of songwriting allows him to be extremely protean.

Trig Triga, born Henry Oti Donkor, merged conventional hip hop and a cosmopolitan-rap vibe with afro-infused composition on his 2021 EP “Born and Raised,” traversing the authenticity of his “Siano” culture with the flexibility of literary expression.