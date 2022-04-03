RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Trig Triga drops visuals for 'Born And Raise' street anthem (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Trig Triga has triggered our sight hunger with new visuals, to his word porn hit “born and raised” single.

Trig Triga
Trig Triga

The release of the anticipated video follows the unstoppable success of the song which has been rotating on the airwaves.

Recommended articles

‘Born and Raised,’ a thrilling and liberated hymn for the streets is a call to action to not give up on whatever you do. Trig Triga’s classic lifestyle-infused storytelling visual for ‘Born and Raised’ is a descriptive audio-visual experience, which is exactly what the rapper intended.

The video reflects the rapper’s ferocious, suave, and rich transformation in life patterns, as he lives out all of his Rap-star lifestyles in a completely ironic hip-pop approach.

Trig Triga is a dedicated music student. The Ghanaian artist, who was born and bred in Dichemso, Kumasi, can write songs with a distinct textual finesse, but his mellifluous style of songwriting allows him to be extremely protean.

Trig Triga, born Henry Oti Donkor, merged conventional hip hop and a cosmopolitan-rap vibe with afro-infused composition on his 2021 EP “Born and Raised,” traversing the authenticity of his “Siano” culture with the flexibility of literary expression.

Check out the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2022 3Music Awards: KiDi wins 'Artiste of the Year' as Black Sherif shines (check out full list of awardees)

Black Sherif and Kidi

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Sarkodie and Davido

Davido joins Trinidad and Aisha to perform World Cup song at 2022 draw in Doha (WATCH)

Davido performs official 2022 World Cup song

Davido featured on Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup's official song [Watch]

Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha