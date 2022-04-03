The release of the anticipated video follows the unstoppable success of the song which has been rotating on the airwaves.
Trig Triga drops visuals for 'Born And Raise' street anthem (WATCH)
Trig Triga has triggered our sight hunger with new visuals, to his word porn hit “born and raised” single.
‘Born and Raised,’ a thrilling and liberated hymn for the streets is a call to action to not give up on whatever you do. Trig Triga’s classic lifestyle-infused storytelling visual for ‘Born and Raised’ is a descriptive audio-visual experience, which is exactly what the rapper intended.
The video reflects the rapper’s ferocious, suave, and rich transformation in life patterns, as he lives out all of his Rap-star lifestyles in a completely ironic hip-pop approach.
Trig Triga is a dedicated music student. The Ghanaian artist, who was born and bred in Dichemso, Kumasi, can write songs with a distinct textual finesse, but his mellifluous style of songwriting allows him to be extremely protean.
Trig Triga, born Henry Oti Donkor, merged conventional hip hop and a cosmopolitan-rap vibe with afro-infused composition on his 2021 EP “Born and Raised,” traversing the authenticity of his “Siano” culture with the flexibility of literary expression.
Check out the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh