Trig Trigga releases try again with Kawabanga of Asaaka fame

Trig Triga who hails from Dichemso popularly known as ‘DC’ in the Ashanti Region is determined to share his talent with the rest of the world after growing up on the streets of ‘DC’.

Born Henry Oti Donkor, Trig Triga is gradually carving a niche for himself as a prolific rapper, and the University of Ghana graduate is bent on breaking the ceiling with his career. Started rapping in Junior High School and then in Senior High School,

Trig Triga had to pursue his dream even in opposition to his parents. Visuals of TRY AGAIN were directed by Kumasi’s very own Koopoku Studios

