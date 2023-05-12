Try Again would be another song from the rapper after releasing several songs including Pull Up and Bronya where he featured Medikal on both songs, and later dropped his first EP titled Born & Raised about a year ago.
Trig Trigga releases try again with Kawabanga of Asaaka fame
Budding Ghanaian rap talent, Trig Triga release a banger of a song with ‘Try Again’ on Friday 12th May 2023 which features Kumerican rapper Kawabanga.
Trig Triga who hails from Dichemso popularly known as ‘DC’ in the Ashanti Region is determined to share his talent with the rest of the world after growing up on the streets of ‘DC’.
Born Henry Oti Donkor, Trig Triga is gradually carving a niche for himself as a prolific rapper, and the University of Ghana graduate is bent on breaking the ceiling with his career. Started rapping in Junior High School and then in Senior High School,
Trig Triga had to pursue his dream even in opposition to his parents. Visuals of TRY AGAIN were directed by Kumasi’s very own Koopoku Studios
‘Try Again’ is already shaking the streets when as released and will be available on all music digital platforms
