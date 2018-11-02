Young artiste Tulenkey is 'secretly' fighting against Child Abuse in Ghana with his music

news

Rape/defilement, physical abuse, psychological abuse, trauma, child labour, neglect and all forms of child abuses are encapsulated in “Child Abuse” – a powerful song performed by young Ghanaian record producer and lyrical genius, Tulenkey.

I’ve been following the rap virtuoso the whole of this year and I can attest to the fact that he is rather doing the job of the people in authority.

With a little power and influence in the show business, Tulenkey has managed to secretly spread a message about the growing number of child abuse cases in Ghana across the internet.

So far, over 150,000 people have heard his song – which means, that number has heard his message.

Despite his perfervid efforts in fighting child abuse by spreading the message through his music, he has not received good media coverage. But he won’t back down.

A current data indicates that more than 90 per cent of children have experienced some form of physical violence in Ghana.

More than 21 per cent of women aged between 20 and 24 years were married before the age of 18. 16 per cent of girls aged between 15 and 19 years old had their first experience of sexual intercourse forced against their will.

While an estimated 23 per cent of children aged between five and 14 years are engaged in some form of economic activity in Ghana.

The numbers keep growing every year but stakeholders have failed to implement policies that would curb the menace.

But the good thing is, Tulenkey is putting in the necessary effort to help curb the menace. He is not doing this with the help of the press, activists or any organisation.

In July this year, Tulenkey rode hard on the instrumentals of Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s hit song “I Like It” and instantly went viral on Twitter. He had major retweets from BET Award-winning artiste Sarkodie, a couple of industry players and fans.

Once he had good streaming on SoundCloud, Tulenkey took another great step, hooking up with one of the rap heavyweights, Medikal, for the refix of the song and accompanied by a classic music video.

“Several children have fallen victims to Child Abuse for a long time. Over the decades, there have been several music videos that have preached against it. Let this be THIS be the last one,” a prelude to the Kofi Awuah II-directed film says.

The video which combines old child slavery and modern sexual harassments scenes sees Tulenkey (a child slave) escape from his ‘wicked’ slave mistress. After escaping, he focuses on education but faces all forms of harassments from female friends. He also gets similar sexual harassment from female video vixens while on set shooting a music video.

The Pricele$$ Life Entertainment label artiste is able to survive the trauma and instead of a revenge, he moves from one school to another to empower children to fight against child abuse.

One important thing Tulenkey highlighted in his video – males can also fall victims to sexual harassment, too. He went against the usual narration and decides to cut across both genders.

Tulenkey’s scathing yet witty lyrics in “Child Abuse” is a better communication tool to help curb the menace – and if he gets the necessary support from the government of Ghana, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, NGOs, human rights activists or UNICEF, he will be leading the path to 'properly' fighting against child abuse and curbing the menace.

Watch “Child Abuse” remix music video below.