Twitter is feeling Shatta Wale's "Reign" album


Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions

The "Reign" album has been released on itunes  and already gaining currency ans positives reviews.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's "Reign" album released Saturday has got his fans reacting with positive emotions.

The "Reign" album has been released on itunes and it is already gaining currency ans positives reviews.

A fan who had listen to the album tweeted the Reign album is a "different kind of stew."

 

"Wonderful and sweet album," another fan tweeted after listening.

Another fan also tweeted: "I’m stuck on gold this morning."

Shortly after Shatta Wale tweeted about the release of his album, his fellow artiste Sarkodie retweeted urging people to download and listen.

The two have been hitting out at each other on multiple media platforms with Sarkodie releasing a "diss" song early this week to Shatta Wale.

 

But not everyone is impressed by the album.

 

A user wrote: "So the reign album reign album nu ihn naaa that? ah Shatta Wale paaaaa this thing no fit top African chart sef after listening to the songs now I know say opana just got talent in fooling."

Music

Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie
Attack Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie
Stop the bragging chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta
Diss Stop the bragging and chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta
Edem, Bisa Kdei, Yaa Pono, Trigmatic can’t handle the heat in Sarkodie’s Shatta Wale diss song
My Advice Edem, Bisa Kdei, Yaa Pono, Trigmatic can’t handle the heat in Sarkodie’s Shatta Wale diss song
If being poor is like me, God bless me with poverty – Sarkodie tells Shatta Wale
My Advice If being poor is like me, God bless me with poverty – Sarkodie tells Shatta Wale
