The love song talks about how Tyshan nearly lost his girl after catching her cheating on him with with his friend. The song ‘Spiteful’ produced by the RnB singer himself, emphasizes trust in relationships.

'Spiteful' comes with its official music video filmed in Ontario, shot and directed by Vision Media based in Canada. The visual to the love song features Instagram socialites, Jason Christo, Vibe Smith and others.

In the music video, Tyshan baffled with his woman’s recent behaviour and was seen complaining to one of his friends and whilst at it spots his girlfriend making out with another friend of his. Watch the video below for how it turned out.