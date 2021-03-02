She said she started her own music when she was 23-years-old but already singing Afrobeats and Hip-Hop songs at the age of 20 years.

According to her, music makes her happy, therefore, chose singing as her career adding that she has always been so passionate about it.

"This is why I decided to start vocal lessons when I was 21 for two years to increase my vocal range. I also learned how to write songs," she noted.

Sayò Popoola stated that she always loves music and that it "inspires me to create my own."

Sayò Popoola

The artist has released her debut song titled 'Confused'.

Speaking on the title of the song, she said "It is not from the personal experience actually. I sometimes create music from others' experiences and Confused was one of them. The song boosted greatly. I was actively reaching out to people and stations to talk about my song."

The singer said she had her Secondary education in Kaduna State at Zamani College and graduated from Newcastle University UK with a BSc in Biomedical Sciences in 2016 and moved to the UK in 2011 at the age of 16.