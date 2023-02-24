Uncle Waffles and DBN Gogo to headline Audiomack House debut in Johannesburg

Following its debut, the music streaming and audio distribution platform will launch sequel events across the continent to host its community of subscribers, music enthusiasts and some of the region’s most talented artists in picturesque and vibrant locations throughout the year.

Charlotte Bwana, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack Africa, expressed her excitement about the initiative, saying, “We are thrilled at the many opportunities that Audiomack House presents. As a company, we are dedicated to making premium musical content accessible and are always seeking new ways to build stronger bonds within Africa's entertainment communities. By creating immersive live experiences and providing access to musical talents for our subscribers, we hope to foster a deeper connection between fans and artists alike.”

Jason Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, added that “Audiomack House aims to bring subscribers closer to the diverse world of African artists, moving the music industry forward by enabling subscribers to connect with their favorite artists beyond listening to them on the platform.”

The Audiomack House event is free and will provide subscribers and music enthusiasts with the chance to experience live performances by some of the top music talents and prominent figures in the African music industry.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on eventsbrite.com. Be sure to join the Audiomack House in Johannesburg on March 5th and keep an eye out for future editions in a city near you.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience.

Download the Audiomack app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.