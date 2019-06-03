This was made known by media personality Abeiku Santana.

He told Halifax, host of ‘Best Entertainment’ show on Okay FM on Monday, June 3, that the two biggest dancehall artistes in Ghana will bring their divided fans together this year.

This move comes following a peace talk that was held last week between the two after they caused a commotion which marred the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“I promise you that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale will hold a unity concert on July 20,” Abeiku Santana stated categorically.

He continued: “I can confidently tell you that the unity concert will hold and it will be the biggest concert in Ghana. As I speak, I am planning with the organizer and Nana Aba Anamoah. Everyone must get involved.”

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested by the police on Sunday (May 18) over a brawl that erupted between their camps at the 20th annual awards.

Following their arrest, they appeared before court on Wednesday (May 29) and pleaded not guilty to Offensive Conduct to Breaches of the Peace.

Stonebwoy also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of Display of a Weapon in a Public Place without permission.

The charges were read to them during their appearance at the Agyebeng Court. They were granted GHC50,000 bail each with sureties, and are scheduled to appear on June 20.

