In March this year, the Upper West singer collaborated with Amy McKnight – a London based composer and songwriter with credits on the Sony, BMG, Warner Music and Universal music labels – to record the tracks at the studios of Universal’s London head office.

The songs, which include “Ooii”, “Nabori” and “African Trap”, form part of the ten track “Global Attitude” collection developed for Universal’s portfolio of music for licensing and sync for advertising, film and TV.