US-based Ghanaian singer Junior US blows $350k on new music video

The singer who was recently spotted hanging out with top American stars is set to release a record-breaking music video with a budget set at USD 350,000.

Junior US - Everyday We Lit (Behind The Scene) play

Junior US - Everyday We Lit (Behind The Scene)

One of the major hindrances in the music industry and reasons for talents failing to shoot up is an investment – and it seems one guy has the key.

He is Junior US – a skyrocketing Ghana Afrobeats performer who currently resides in Philadelphia in the United States of America.

He has finally shot a music video for his highly anticipated single, titled “Everyday We Lit”.

The video which was shot in Miami by director Drey features over 20 cameo appearances from different countries around the world.

Junior US - Everyday We Lit (Behind The Scene) play

Junior US - Everyday We Lit (Behind The Scene)

 

In a 10 minutes behind the scene video which was released on Junior US’ official YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 17,  the singer is seen hanging out with Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Wale, Desiigner, Fabolous and Bernice Burgos at the plush LIV Lounge in Miami.

According to his management, flying of crew members, cameos and logistics cost him over GHC 1.7million (equivalent to USD 350,000) – probably becoming the first musician to ever spend such an amount on a single music video.

The music video is set to be released on Friday,  October 19.

Watch the behind the scene video below.

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

