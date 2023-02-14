Just like many other countries in the world, whether you’re spending the day with your significant other or you're happily single, this day dedicated to love deserves some great tunes to serve as the soundtrack for you.
Valentine's Day: Top 5 Ghanaian songs to spice up your Valentine's Day
The much-awaited Valentine’s Day is finally here! Couples all around the world look forward to spending time with each other, sharing gifts, chocolates, champagne, etc on this day.
Recommended articles
Music will differently to set the mood. Music to get the conversation going. Music to dance to, to soak in, and lose yourselves in, your Valentine’s Day playlist should be overflowing with perfect love songs that will set the mood for a perfect day.
we bring you a romantic playlist of love classics to spice up your Val’s Day celebration.
Sarkodie- Anadwo
Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie teams up with King Promise to unleash this one off his ‘Black Love’ album. ‘Anadwo’ has a rhythm that can make you groove and fall in love at the same time.
Sor mi mu by Gyakie ft. Bisa Kdei
Sor mi mu is arguably Gyakie’s best song yet. It expresses love like a deep-seated yearn, with some teenage folly to it. This song is a preferred choice especially if you want to try a duet with your partner – and great also is the promise of love’s warm embraces in the night (Anadwo wei de3 me ne woaa).
Obiaa by Akwaboah ft Cina Soul
In Akwaboah’s Obiaa, that loved one is reminded that they’re the only one in your love life. That you love them more than all the others .
Skintight – Mr Eazi and Efya
This Mr Eazi classic slaps every single time! And it is perfect for those who want to propose to their significant others or finally tell that man/or woman to be yours.
I mean the words are there for you: “If you give your heart to me…I no go let you go…Wey I no go do you basa basa…Baby trust in me.”
Dome Wu – Kojo Antwi
There always comes that time when you want the girl or boy you’ve been seeing to be your person – forever or just in the meantime, who cares. That is why this Kojo Antwi classic is great for those who plan to do just that this valentine’s.
Dome Wu features the vocal queen Nana Yaa. Right from the bat Kojo Antwi tells Nana Yaa he knows she is the one for him. But Nana Yaa has a response and so the conversation between them goes on. Kojo Antwi opens up on what he brings to the table Nana Yaa declines or redirects – till they are on the same page.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh