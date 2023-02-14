Valentine's Day: Top 5 Ghanaian songs to spice up your Valentine's Day

Music will differently to set the mood. Music to get the conversation going. Music to dance to, to soak in, and lose yourselves in, your Valentine’s Day playlist should be overflowing with perfect love songs that will set the mood for a perfect day.

we bring you a romantic playlist of love classics to spice up your Val’s Day celebration.

Sarkodie- Anadwo

Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie teams up with King Promise to unleash this one off his ‘Black Love’ album. ‘Anadwo’ has a rhythm that can make you groove and fall in love at the same time.

Sor mi mu by Gyakie ft. Bisa Kdei

Sor mi mu is arguably Gyakie’s best song yet. It expresses love like a deep-seated yearn, with some teenage folly to it. This song is a preferred choice especially if you want to try a duet with your partner – and great also is the promise of love’s warm embraces in the night (Anadwo wei de3 me ne woaa).

Obiaa by Akwaboah ft Cina Soul

In Akwaboah’s Obiaa, that loved one is reminded that they’re the only one in your love life. That you love them more than all the others .

Skintight – Mr Eazi and Efya

This Mr Eazi classic slaps every single time! And it is perfect for those who want to propose to their significant others or finally tell that man/or woman to be yours.

I mean the words are there for you: “If you give your heart to me…I no go let you go…Wey I no go do you basa basa…Baby trust in me.”

Dome Wu – Kojo Antwi

There always comes that time when you want the girl or boy you’ve been seeing to be your person – forever or just in the meantime, who cares. That is why this Kojo Antwi classic is great for those who plan to do just that this valentine’s.