Van Vicker donates COVID relief supplies to two hospitals in Liberia (PHOTOS)

He donated nose masks, tissue, sanitisers and soaps to the Catholic Hospital in Congo Town and later donated the same relief supplies to the SDA Cooper Hospital in Sinkor, Monrovia, Liberia.

He said it’s ‘always super gratifying when giving some form of support’ after his benevolence in his Instagram post.

Currently, there are 4,994 active cases, 2,516 recoveries and 135 deaths in Liberia.

Van Vicker isn’t the only Ghanaian celebrity who is helping the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, Criss Waddle became the first celebrity to distribute free hand sanitisers to people in his community, Tema, through courier service.

In addition, he promised to provide face masks and hand sanitisers to a hospital in Konongo – a town in Ashanti Region – which lacks some.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale supplied thousands of hand sanitisers to fans in Accra.

Actress Gloria Sarfo took it upon herself to deliver free hand sanitisers plus soaps to her fans in and outside Accra.

Celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui donated relief items and food to street beggars in Accra.

Musicians Stonebwoy, Edem and Wiyaala, and actress Salma Mumin took it upon themselves to use their social media platforms to educate their followers about the deadly pandemic. They educated their fans for weeks.