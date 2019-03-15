Organised by Charterhouse Ghana Limited, this year marks exactly 20 years since the award scheme came into existence.

The first batch is made up of three categories; “Highlife Song of the Year”, “Hiplife Song of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and King Promise are among the first nominees.

See below the full list of nominees as we update live

Highlife Song of the Year

Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti

KiDi – Thunder

Shatta Wale – My Level

Kumi Guitar – Betweener

Kwesi Arthur – Woara

King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Adina – Killing Me Softly

Hiplife Song of the Year

Medikal – Ayekoo feat King Promise

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise

Quamina MP – Wiase Ye De Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Yung C

DopeNation – Eish

Flowking Stone – Blow My Mind

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes

Yaa Pono Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy

Strongman – Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene

Gospel Song of the Year

Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You

KODA – Hosanna

I.K Aning – Bobolebobo

Joe Mettle – My Everything

Obaapa Christy – W’asua Me

Bethel Revival Choir – Agba Dza

Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez

Shatta Wale – Gringo

Stonebwoy – Top Skanka

Samini – Obaa

Afropop Song of the Year

King Promise – Tokyo feat Wizkid

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise

Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting feat KiDi

Article Wan – That Thing feat Patapaa

Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

DJ MicSmith – Yenkor feat Kwesi Arthur

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade

Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat SM Militants

Hip-hop Song of the Year

Medikal – How Much Remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman

KoJo Cue – Wole Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real

Kwesi Arthur – Anthem

Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang

R2Bees – Boys Kasa feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

KODA

Diana Hamilton

Obaapa Christy

Akesse Brempong

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Epixode

Samini

AK Songstress

Shatta Wale

Highlife Artiste of the Year

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Akwaboah

King Promise

Adina