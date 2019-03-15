Organised by Charterhouse Ghana Limited, this year marks exactly 20 years since the award scheme came into existence.
The first batch is made up of three categories; “Highlife Song of the Year”, “Hiplife Song of the Year” and “Gospel Song of the Year”.
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and King Promise are among the first nominees.
Highlife Song of the Year
Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
KiDi – Thunder
Shatta Wale – My Level
Kumi Guitar – Betweener
Kwesi Arthur – Woara
King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Adina – Killing Me Softly
Hiplife Song of the Year
Medikal – Ayekoo feat King Promise
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise
Quamina MP – Wiase Ye De Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Yung C
DopeNation – Eish
Flowking Stone – Blow My Mind
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes
Yaa Pono Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy
Strongman – Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene
Gospel Song of the Year
Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You
KODA – Hosanna
I.K Aning – Bobolebobo
Joe Mettle – My Everything
Obaapa Christy – W’asua Me
Bethel Revival Choir – Agba Dza
Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez
Shatta Wale – Gringo
Stonebwoy – Top Skanka
Samini – Obaa
Afropop Song of the Year
King Promise – Tokyo feat Wizkid
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise
Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting feat KiDi
Article Wan – That Thing feat Patapaa
Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
DJ MicSmith – Yenkor feat Kwesi Arthur
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat SM Militants
Hip-hop Song of the Year
Medikal – How Much Remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman
KoJo Cue – Wole Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real
Kwesi Arthur – Anthem
Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang
R2Bees – Boys Kasa feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle
KODA
Diana Hamilton
Obaapa Christy
Akesse Brempong
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Epixode
Samini
AK Songstress
Shatta Wale
Highlife Artiste of the Year
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah
King Promise
Adina