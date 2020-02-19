2019 was a successful year for Celestine Donkor and one of the best years in her career so far. She dominated the gospel music fraternity and charts with her song “Bread of Life” which features youngster, Gideon.

She earned five nominations at this year’s 3Music Awards including “Female Act of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year” and “Gospel Artiste of the Year”.

And to add to her success, Empress Gifty named her the overall “Gospel Artiste of the Year 2020”.

Empress made this known through an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 18.

She shared a video of her and Celestine at Charterhouse’s 20th anniversary celebration held yesterday at its head office in Accra.

“Live at CharterHouse @20 thanksgiving Breakfast, with my Gospel Artiste of the year 2020 @celestinedonkormusic,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Who is your “Gospel Artiste of the Year 2020”? Share with us.