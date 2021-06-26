Before the industry night, Nanky was crowned “Unsung Act” after beating off stiff competition from Oseikrom Sikani, Malcolm Nuna, Kwame Yogot, Kobby Tuesday, Naana Blu, Adelaide The Seer and Queendalyn Yurglee.

This year’s industry night saw Kuami Eugene and KiDi’s boss, Richie Mensah picked up two awards – the highest on the night. He won the “Sound Engineer of the Year” and “Producer of the Year” awards.

Kofi Kinaata won his fourth “Songwriter of the Year” award. He beat Diana Hamilton – who got nominated for her song “Adom,” Adina – wo earned nomination for “Hyedin,” Joe Mettle – whose hit “Yesu Mo” got him a nod, Abiana – who earned a nomination with her breakthrough single “Adun Lei,” and Epixode – whose song “Too Much” saw him rubbing shoulders with the best, to win the award.

“Best Video of the Year” went to MzVee, who won the category with “Baddest Boss”. She beat Adina who earned a nomination for “Why,” Amaarae who earned a nomination for “Fancy,” Diana Hamilton who earned a nomination for “Adom,” Joey B who earned a nomination for “Cold,” Kuami Eugene who earned a nomination for “Open Gate,” Kweku Smoke who earned a nomination for “On the Street,” Okyeame Kwame who earned a nomination for “Kpa,” Pappy Kojo who earned a nomination for “Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx,” and Mr Drew who earned a nomination for “Let Me Know,” to win the award.

Instrumentalist Nana Yaw Sarfo Prince swept aside Joshua Moszi, Sennah Emmanuel, Bludo Enoch and Owuraku Kissi to grab the “Instrumentalist of the Year” award.

Adina picked up the “Record of the Year” award with her song “Daddy’s Little Girl”. This was after Adomaa, Amaarae, Cina Soul, Epixode, Trigmatic, Worlasi and YaaYaa failed to garner enough votes.

Gospel musician MOG Music won the “Male Vocalist of the Year” for the second time in a row while Abiana won the “Female Vocalist of the Year.”

Hiplife duo Keche shockingly grabbed the “Best Group of the Year”. Their award was received on their behalf by Kuami Eugene, who gave them their biggest hit last year.

South African star Master KG, who dominated charts last year with his biggest career song “Jerusalema,” grabbed the “African Artiste of the Year”. He achieved this after beating Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Fireboy DML and Omah Lay.