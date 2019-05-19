The "Top Skanka" hitmaker saw off competition from Epixode, Samini, AK Songstress and Shatta Wale to emerge winner.
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy (WINNER)
Epixode
Samini
AK Songstress
Shatta Wale
