VGMA21: Good, bad and ugly on the red carpet of Industry Night

Authors:

Evans Effah

The 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Last night’s event was dubbed the Industry Night, it was the first of the two-day event.

Recommended articles

As usual, the VGMA always projects the glitz and glam of the red-carpet and eclectic live performances from the best acts Ghana has to offer.

From the suit and ties, regal looks to the amazing gowns, Pulse.com.gh has catalogued what the stars wore to the Industry Night.

Okyeame Kwame on VGMA21 red carpet
Okyeame Kwame on VGMA21 red carpet Pulse Ghana

In all about 13 awards were up for grabs on the Industry Awards night.

Celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah at the VGMA 21
Celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah at the VGMA 21 Pulse Ghana

Some of the winners on the night included Kofi Kinaata who made history with his 4th Songwriter of the Year award win, Keche won Group of the Year, new artiste Abiana won Female Vocalist of the Year and MOG Music for the second consecutive time won the Male Vocalist of the Year award.

On the red carpet at the 22nd edition of the VGMA
On the red carpet at the 22nd edition of the VGMA Pulse Ghana

The night also saw thrilling performances from Epixode, Okyeame Kwame, Yaayaa, Sister Afia, Larusso, Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, DopeNation, Dead Peepol, Nanky, Cina Soul, etc.

Musician Trigmatic on VGMA21 red carpet
Musician Trigmatic on VGMA21 red carpet Pulse Ghana

More photos below;

VGMA21 red carpet
VGMA21 red carpet Pulse Ghana
Francis Doku, TV3
Francis Doku, TV3 Pulse Ghana
VGMA21 Industry Night red carpet
VGMA21 Industry Night red carpet Pulse Ghana
VGMA21 Industry Night red carpet
VGMA21 Industry Night red carpet Pulse Ghana
VGMA21 red carpet
VGMA21 red carpet Pulse Ghana

