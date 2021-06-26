VGMA21: Good, bad and ugly on the red carpet of Industry Night

As usual, the VGMA always projects the glitz and glam of the red-carpet and eclectic live performances from the best acts Ghana has to offer.

From the suit and ties, regal looks to the amazing gowns, Pulse.com.gh has catalogued what the stars wore to the Industry Night.

In all about 13 awards were up for grabs on the Industry Awards night.

Some of the winners on the night included Kofi Kinaata who made history with his 4th Songwriter of the Year award win, Keche won Group of the Year, new artiste Abiana won Female Vocalist of the Year and MOG Music for the second consecutive time won the Male Vocalist of the Year award.

The night also saw thrilling performances from Epixode, Okyeame Kwame, Yaayaa, Sister Afia, Larusso, Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, DopeNation, Dead Peepol, Nanky, Cina Soul, etc.

