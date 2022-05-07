The first night of the VGMA23, dubbed Industry Night had 13 awards presented to deserving winners.
VGMA23: Fameye wins Songwriter of the Year to break Kinaata's 4-year dominance
The 23rd edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) happened at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, May 6, 2022.
One of the highlights of the night was when musician, Fameye, dethroned Kofi Kinaata to become Songwriter of the Year.
Kinaata had dominated this particular category by winning the last four awards in a row.
Other winners on the night are below;
African Artiste of the Year - Wizkid
Producer of the Year - MOGBeatz
Music for Good - Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)
Instrumentalist of the Year - Joshua Moszi
Music Video of the Year - Bosom PYung - Nyinya
Male Vocal Performance - Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)
Female Vocal Performance - Niiella (Where You Are)
Lifetime Achievements Award - Agya Koo Nimo
Unsung act of the Year: Gambo
The hosts for the night were musician Ahiagbe Edem and AJ Sarpong.
