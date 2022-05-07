RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

VGMA23: Fameye wins Songwriter of the Year to break Kinaata's 4-year dominance

Evans Effah

The 23rd edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA23) happened at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Fameye
Fameye

The first night of the VGMA23, dubbed Industry Night had 13 awards presented to deserving winners.

One of the highlights of the night was when musician, Fameye, dethroned Kofi Kinaata to become Songwriter of the Year.

Kinaata had dominated this particular category by winning the last four awards in a row.

Other winners on the night are below;

African Artiste of the Year - Wizkid

Producer of the Year - MOGBeatz

Music for Good - Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)

Instrumentalist of the Year - Joshua Moszi

Music Video of the Year - Bosom PYung - Nyinya

Male Vocal Performance - Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)

Female Vocal Performance - Niiella (Where You Are)

Lifetime Achievements Award - Agya Koo Nimo

Unsung act of the Year: Gambo

The hosts for the night were musician Ahiagbe Edem and AJ Sarpong.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

