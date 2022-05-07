RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

VGMA23: Full list of winners at the Industry Awards

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Day 1 of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Dome of Accra International Conference Centre.

One of the award winners on the night, Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo
The event was hosted by celebrated Ghanaian TV/radio host, AJ Sarpong and award-winning musician, Edem with the presence of many media personalities in attendance.

Notable amongst the industry players who were present included, Kiki Banson, Cina Soul, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Amada Jissih, Prince David Osei, Gambo, and many more.

Thirteen awards were given out at the event which mainly focused on celebrating the technical side of music artistry including Group of the Year and African Artiste of the year.

Industry Awards of the 23rd edition of VGMA
The list of winners included:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee

Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Where You Are by Niella

Songwriter of the Year – Praise by Fameye

Best Video of the Year – Nyinya by Bosom PYung

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

African Artist of the Year – WizKid

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimoh

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo

Music for Good – Greedy Men by Stonebwoy

