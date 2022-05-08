VGMA23: KiDi wins Artiste of the Year (full list of winners)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

KiDi was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), held through Saturday night to the wee hours of Sunday.

KiDi beat stiff competition from Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle to emerge winner.

His popular hit song ‘Touch It’ also won him the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song (Touch It).

He also walked away with the Album of the Year (The Golden Boy) and the Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

Accepting his award on the night, KiDi said “delay is not denial, Glory be to God. I want to thank MTN hitmaker for introducing me to Ghana. To the media, my fans, my friends, to my big boy Zane, to my mother, Ghana thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, Black Sherif also took home the Best New Artiste award and the Hip-hop Song of the Year award as well.

Joe Mettle also took home the Gospel Artiste of the Year award. Kofi Kinaata won the Highlife Song of the Year award with Thy Grace.

See the full list of winners below:

Artiste of the Year – KiDi

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)

Album/EP of the Year – (Golden Boy) KiDi

Best New Artiste – Black Sherif

Record of the Year – Sad Gurlz Luv Money (Amaarae)

Audio Engineer of the Year – Chris V. Rootselaar and Jaap Wiewel

Best Rap Performance of the Year – Lyrical Joe

Reggae Dancehall Artiste – Stonebwoy

Afropop/Afrobeat Artiste – KiDi

Afrobeats Song of the Year – Sefa

Collaboration of the Year – Enjoyment Minister (D Black)

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)

Afropop Song of the Year – Praise (Fameye)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah

Highlife Song of the Year – Thy Grace Part 1 (Kofi Kinaata)

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle

International Collaboration of the Year – Forever Remix (Gyakie)

Hip hop Song of the Year – Second Sermon (Black Sherif)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Yeeko (Okyeame Kwame)

Hip hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Gospel Song of the Year – Ote Me Mu (Ohemaa Mercy)

African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

Music for Good – Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Music Video of the Year – Bosom PYung – Nyinya

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)

Male Vocal Performance – Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)

Female Vocal Performance – Niella (Where You Are)

Traditional Artiste – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Vodafone Green Award – Stonebwoy

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

