VGMA23 - THE FINAL SHOW DOWN; Expressing the Ghanaian People’s Culture through Music

Celebration of Ghanaian Excellence

The weekend will seek to Celebrate Ghanaian Excellence in Music, music content and music commerce as the “toppers” In 33 Categories will be awarded based on votes from, the schemes Board, Academy and the general public. Between January and February several hundreds of musicians and music executives submitted thousands of musical works; the board deliberated and produced a nominees list. Artistes switched to campaign mode and had their fans and lovers vote for them. KPMG, Internationally recognized and acclaimed accountants and VGMA statisticians will hand over the tally of votes to pave way for Naming and Glorification of musicians who have made a name for themselves in the year under review - 2021; and hoisted the flag of Ghana high.

Performances

Award show performances have seen a new high in the last couple of years. Last year the VGMA stage was lit with spectacular performances never experienced in Ghana. 2022 promises to turn the notch higher as it is set to provide some mind blowing and thrilling LIVE performances. Artistes billed to perform over the 2-day festival include KiDi, Black Sherif, Mr. Drew, Cina Soul, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Akwaboah, Kelvynboy, S3fa, Gyakie, Camidoh, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Amerado and “Surprise” acts. When it’s a VGMA surprise, you know it’s a BIG DEAL!

Event Details

Day 1 will see 14 award presentations; these will mainly be Technical Categories. Day 2 will see 19 other prestigious trophies handed to deserving winners. As has been the practice before Covid struck; a small section of the general public will have the opportunity to experience at first hand the awe of this lifetime experience festival. Limited Tickets are selling for 200GH Cedis for DAY 1, 500GH Cedis Premium and 300GH Cedis standard for DAY 2. Tickets are exclusively available at Nallem stores, Accra Mall, Xmen, Charterhouse and online at www.ghanamusicawards.com Or via the tickets hotline: 0501288520

