VGMA23 Xperience Concert set the tone for the main event on May 6 and 7

On the night, the artistes who were billed for the show kept the same altitude with their performances.

Known for his show stopping prowess for more than 2 decades, Samini’s energetic display of his recent songs and classic hits such as Linda, Time Bomb, Movement, My Own and Iskoki showed he is not slowing down anytime soon.

Kofi Kinaata, now a perennial name in the Song Writer of the Year category, exhibited his versatility on the stage. His audible lyrics were sung and rapped along by the locals.

His connection with patrons of the event never waned as he engaged and delivered to the amazement of the crowd songs such as Wo Pre, Behind the Scenes, Thy Grace, The Whole Show, Time No Dey and Play.

Rapper, Medikal, made the locals cement his authority as a force to reckon with on the streets as he danced and the crowd rapped, word for word, his song La Hustle.

Fameye, Amerado Burner, Kelvynboy, Joyce Blessing, DopeNation, Akesse Brimpong, and others maintained the high tempo of the event with their performances.

This years’ VGMA Xperience Concert had three key unique additions which included; The Fan Park, The Music Lab, and The Live Concert.

The Fan Park commenced the experience with photo ops, art displays, games, fashion, food, and drinks.

This was followed by the VGMA Music Lab, a local talent performance by budding talents from Eastern Region including Tee Rhyme Jesuba Zerubbabel, Boy Tee, Phrings Icon, O’baya and a list of stars hosted by King Kwaku Mensah, a Koforidua based MC.

TV personality, Giovani Caleb, took over the MC duties and with Andy Dosty, the DJ of the day, all the artistes nominated for the Unsung Artiste of the Year category for this year’s awards performed.