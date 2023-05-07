VGMA24: King Promise finally snaps a VGMA Award

Over the years, fans and other well-wishers have expressed worry over the inability of King Promise sweeping some awards at the previous Vodafone Ghana Music Awards,

This year’s nominees included; Camidoh, King Promise, Gyakie, Kidi, Wendy Shay, and Kelvyn Boy.

Since his very first appearance on VGMA and subsequent win in 2019, King Promise has received several nominations but goes home with no awards.

Last year the singer lost all five categories which included Video of the Year, Best Afropop Song, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste, Male Vocal Performance, and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year.

The ‘Slow Down’ crooner competed with the likes of Black Sherif, KiDi, and Kuami Eugene in the various categories which put him in a tight spot for any win.

On the contrary, while King Promise went home without any award, Lynx Entertainment signer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, bagged five awards including the Artiste of the Year.

The 2023 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has begun.