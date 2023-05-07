ADVERTISEMENT
VGMA24: King Promise finally snaps a VGMA Award

Dorcas Agambila

The long-awaited moment for popular Afropop and Afrobeat artist, King Promise has come as he wins Best Afrobeat/Afropop award.

King Promise
King Promise

King Promise won the “Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste” award at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards happening now at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center.

Over the years, fans and other well-wishers have expressed worry over the inability of King Promise sweeping some awards at the previous Vodafone Ghana Music Awards,

This year’s nominees included; Camidoh, King Promise, Gyakie, Kidi, Wendy Shay, and Kelvyn Boy.

Since his very first appearance on VGMA and subsequent win in 2019, King Promise has received several nominations but goes home with no awards.

Last year the singer lost all five categories which included Video of the Year, Best Afropop Song, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste, Male Vocal Performance, and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year.

The ‘Slow Down’ crooner competed with the likes of Black Sherif, KiDi, and Kuami Eugene in the various categories which put him in a tight spot for any win.

On the contrary, while King Promise went home without any award, Lynx Entertainment signer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, bagged five awards including the Artiste of the Year.

The 2023 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has begun.

The event is expected to see numerous talents in the Ghana music industry awarded for their hard work in the year under review

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
