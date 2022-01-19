VGMAs calls for nominations for this year's award show

"Calling out to all artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that nominations for participation in the 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open," a statement copied to pusle.com.gh said.

It added that "kindly note that only published works in the year 2021 will be accepted. Thus, all works from January 1 to December 31, 2021, should be submitted via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com".

"There shall be no manual submissions. The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 18th 2022. For assistance, kindly call 050 139 5176, or send a mail to info@ghanamusicawards .com," the press release concluded.

VGMAs calls for nominations Pulse Ghana

Date for the awards show has not been communicated yet. At last year's ceremony saw Gospel singer Diana Hamilton winning Artiste of the year after beating competition from KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie and Adina.