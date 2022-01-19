RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

VGMAs calls for nominations for this year's award show

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Organizers of Ghana's biggest music awards scheme, VGMAs, have set the ball rolling for this year's awards show.

VGMAs calls for nominations
VGMAs calls for nominations

Charterhouse has officially announced that its out outfit is now open to receive nominations for this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Recommended articles

"Calling out to all artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that nominations for participation in the 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open," a statement copied to pusle.com.gh said.

It added that "kindly note that only published works in the year 2021 will be accepted. Thus, all works from January 1 to December 31, 2021, should be submitted via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com".

"There shall be no manual submissions. The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 18th 2022. For assistance, kindly call 050 139 5176, or send a mail to info@ghanamusicawards .com," the press release concluded.

VGMAs calls for nominations
VGMAs calls for nominations VGMAs calls for nominations Pulse Ghana

Date for the awards show has not been communicated yet. At last year's ceremony saw Gospel singer Diana Hamilton winning Artiste of the year after beating competition from KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie and Adina.

In case you missed it, see all the 2021 winners here.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Empress Gifty opens fire on how Nigerian Gospel acts flood Ghana to headline shows (WATCH)

Empress Gifty

Top ten 2021 Ghanaian songs which had the most airplay; from 'Touch It' to 'Praise'

KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Gyakie and Black Sherif

'Nigerians don't put guns to our heads to promote their songs' - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

Emelia Brobbey comes back with new banger produced by Kuami Eugene (WATCH)

Emelia Brobbey comes back with new banger produced by Kuami Eugene (WATCH)