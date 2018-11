news

Music duo Viberz are steadily upping their game. They have resurfaced again with a brand new single, soothing and perfect for the ladies.

The song titled “Rosalinda” comes with its music video. Produced by Brainworks, it was mixed and mastered by ace producer Possi Gee.

“Rosalinda” foreshadows a man in love making all the promises to win the love of his love-interest.

It has samples from Kojo Antwi’s love song from the 90s, “Nfa me nko ho”, bringing to it a mature and nostalgic feeling to the song.

Click Here to listen to “Rosalinda”.